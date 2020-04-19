|
In 2019, Carol completed her second book, a collection of short stories called "Salt of the Earth" about her experiences growing up on a single-family farm. This past Christmas eve her three children, their broods, extended family plus a new puppy filled her apartment for a book launch party and gift opening. Carol took in the merriment and abundance as her three grandchildren took turns reading excerpts from her book.
Carol is survived by her three children David Weiss, Mary Bethany Weiss MD, and Jean Weiss, and Mary's husband Tom Linde; David's partner Nesterlyn Laresma; her three grandchildren, Mary and Tom's son and daughter Jacob Reed Linde and Emma Jean Linde, Jean's daughter, Isabel Bethany Oliver, and Nesterlyn's two daughters Kailah and Ayana. She is also survived by her sister, Bethany Guggenheim and her brother Benjamin Jack Reed, as well as their children, her beloved nephew James Reed and nieces Jennifer Guggenheim and Hannah Carol Guggenheim, and their spouses and children.
The family will host a Seattle-based in-person memorial once Covid-19 shelter-at-home policies change. There will be a final memorial in which she will be laid to rest next to her parents in Akers Chapel in Hull, Illinois later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Carol Reed's name to the Seattle Public Schools Education Equity Fund. [link: https://www.seattleschools.org/district/calendars/news/what_s_new/coronavirus_update/student_technology_fund]
