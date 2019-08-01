|
|
Carol Jeanne McDonald
Carol was born June 2, 1927 to Ester and William Scantland in Snoqualmie Falls, WA. She was in the first graduating class of Mt. Si high school. She then entered Providence Hosp school of nursing where she met Dr. James McDonald and. upon graduating in 1948 they were married. They spent five years in Philadelphia and then returned to Seattle in 1954 and were a part of St. Joseph's parish on Capitol Hill. In 1970 they moved to Mercer Island and became a part of St. Monica's church.
Carol is predeceased by her parents, husband Dr. James McDonald and sons Jim and John. She is survived by children Karen, Connie, Brian and Scott. Grandchildren Ryan, Stacey, Jenna, Matthew, Kelly, Lindsey, Sara, Danial, Sean and Ian. Great grandchildren Luke, Chloe, Adi, Areya, Bailey and Sienna.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday Aug 8th at 11:00am at St. Monica's Parish 4301 - 88th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA with reception to follow. Private burial at Sunset Hills cemetery.
Memorials to 'Friends of the Needy' (St. Monica's) or Catholic Community Services.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019