Carol Joan (Groves) Holmgren



1931 ~ 2019



Carol passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at Ida Culver House Broadview surrounded by her sons. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 20 years, Wilbur Holmgren of Kulm, North Dakota and her son, Terry Nicholds.



Carol was born on Dec. 25, 1931 in Boise, Id. to Clarence and Edna Groves. She is survived by her brothers, Bill (Judy) and Barry (Robin) Groves, her sons, Robert Nicholds, Jeff Nicholds and Danny Hoyt as well as six grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Carol will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved and respected by everyone she met.



A celebration of Carol's life will be held on Sunday, June 2nd at 3pm at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home. Reception to follow. Carol will be interred in Swede Cemetery in Kulm, North Dakota alongside her beloved husband Wilbur and her son Terry later this summer. Published in The Seattle Times from May 30 to June 1, 2019