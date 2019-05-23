|
Carol June Covello
Carol (Sedille) Covello died peacefully on the evening of May 3, 2019 in Seattle at the age of 73.
Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles John Covello in 2013. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Doug) Willson, Tom (Pam), Pat (Tonya), Paula (Marco) Verduci, and Stephen, as well as 9 beloved grandchildren.
The Funeral Mass will be
celebrated Friday, June 21 at 11AM
at St. John Catholic Church
120 N 79th St., Seattle, 98103.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019