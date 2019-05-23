Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Covello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol June Covello

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol June Covello Obituary
Carol June Covello

Carol (Sedille) Covello died peacefully on the evening of May 3, 2019 in Seattle at the age of 73.

Carol is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles John Covello in 2013. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Doug) Willson, Tom (Pam), Pat (Tonya), Paula (Marco) Verduci, and Stephen, as well as 9 beloved grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass will be

celebrated Friday, June 21 at 11AM

at St. John Catholic Church

120 N 79th St., Seattle, 98103.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now