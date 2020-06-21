Carol Lee Chaussee



Carol passed away on June 3, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington. She was born on Jan. 28, 1934 in Clyde Park, Montana. Carol was pre-deceased by parents Sidney A. and Eva L. Billington, husband Dean Chaussee, and son Jon Chaussee. She is survived by daughter Denise Ellen Wilhelm; grandchildren Julie Franz, Christopher Franz, John B. Chaussee, Jacquelyn Wagner, James Chaussee, Michael Chaussee, Nicholas Chaussee; great grandchildren Jordan Chaussee and Kaleb Chaussee. At Carol's request there will be no funeral or memorial service. Memories may be added to the online obituary at Barton Family Funeral Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store