Carol Lynn Heimkes
March 3, 1943 ~ August 8, 2020
Carol Heimkes, age 77, of Seattle passed away on August 8, 2020 from health issues related to diabetes. She was born in Seattle on March 3, 1943 to Ed and Vera Beach, attended Queen Anne High School and the University of Washington. Carol and Bill Heimkes were married for nearly 57 years and have two children, Jeff Heimkes and Jill McDaniels.
Carol was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 18 years old. She had a partial pancreas transplant when she was 44 and was insulin free for over 10 years. In spite of the transplant, the disease progressed and eventually took her eye sight and independence. Never the less, Carol continued to work tirelessly raising funds to find a cure so others would not have to deal with the complications and compromised life style that diabetes presents.
Carol's greatest joy was her family and friends and they will remember her for her determination, commitment, and dedication to any task she took on whether it was chairing a PNRI fundraiser or playing in a tennis match. Her daily health issues were seldom, if ever, known to people around her. Faith, inner strength, a very positive attitude, and a continuous smile made being with Carol a joy.
In addition to their children, Carol is survived by four grandchildren, Carolynne and Griffyn Holbrook, Alyse and Cole McDaniels, sisters and brothers-in-law Barbara and Roy Yates and Jan and Rick Newell, as well as nieces and nephews who adored their Auntie Carol. Due to COVID-19 a private memorial will be held.
Carol has touched many hearts and will never be forgotten. If you would like to make a gift of remembrance please consider Pacific Northwest Research Institute (PNRI), 720 Broadway, Seattle 98122 or Alzheimer's Association
