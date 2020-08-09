1/1
Carol Marie Buschmann
Carol Marie Buschmann

Carol Marie Buschmann was born in Seattle on February 16, 1960 and died of a heart attack on July 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of Gerd Buschmann Jones and Norman Buschmann. Granddaughter to Nora and Egil Buschmann (deceased) and Ingvarda and Konrad Korsnes (deceased).

Carol graduated from Mercer Island High School and Whitworth College, where she majored in Piano Performance. She studied piano with Helen Belvin, Margaret Saunders Ott, and Bela Siki.

She loved her career playing for the Pacific Northwest Ballet School at their Seattle Center and Bellevue locations. She was also the accompanist for the Northwest Chorale. For many years, she played piano for Rock of Ages Lutheran Brethren Church.

Every Christmas season for many years, and also at Fathers' Day, Carol played in a concert at Norse Home with her sisters and friends.

Carol loved everything Norwegian, and she visited Norway, especially Aalesund, from where her mother immigrated.

She loved the outdoors and used to hike a lot especially on Mount Rainier and in the Olympic Mountains, where she climbed to the top of The Brothers.

Her colleagues, friends, and family loved Carol's quirky sense of humor, her quiet brilliance, her amazing musical talent, and her unwavering kindness and generosity. She will be missed.

She leaves her mother Gerd and sister Noreen B. Jacky (Jonathan), and her friend since grade school Ellen Reitan. She had a sister Ingrid Buschmann (deceased). She is also survived by her stepsister Sylvia Smith (Floyd), stepbrother Bill Jones (Theresa), and stepsister Laurie Jones (Jan).

A memorial celebration of Carol's life will be scheduled in the future, when large gatherings become safe again.

Memorials may be sent to Pacific Northwest Ballet School, 301 Mercer St, Seattle WA 98109. Please write "in memory of Carol Buschmann" in the memo line.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
