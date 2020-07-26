1/1
Carol Marie (Wahto) Hall
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Marie (Wahto) Hall

January 25, 1950 ~ July 14, 2020

Our family lost its sweetest, kindest and most clever girl after a short, brutal battle with cancer.

Born in Seattle, worked as purchasing manager for pulp mills and lived mostly in the northwest near her family. She had a good eye for interior design (and a knack for finding cool stuff at thrift stores), a good ear for piano, a reasonable tennis backhand but most of all an extraordinary, generous heart for her family and pets.

Preceded in death by parents, Ole and Geraldine Wahto, brother Gerald and sister-in-law Roseann and treasured pets Dasher (ferret), Bugsy and Ole (Shih Tzus). Survived by son Jason (Tess) Wittler and grandson Keyland (Reva) Wittler to whom she was ever devoted. Also, brother Andrew (Roseann deceased) Wahto and sister Barbara (Rod) Nuss.

We will celebrate her life forever and begin so with photos and memories at bonneywatson.com/obituary/carol-wahto-hall/. Donations in her honor to Whidbey Animals Improvement Foundation at waifanimals.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Barbara Nuss
Sister
July 17, 2020
Missing You !!!!
Steve Dana
Friend
July 17, 2020
Taken too soon see you on the other side
Robert Clairmont
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved