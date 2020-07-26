Carol Marie (Wahto) Hall
January 25, 1950 ~ July 14, 2020
Our family lost its sweetest, kindest and most clever girl after a short, brutal battle with cancer.
Born in Seattle, worked as purchasing manager for pulp mills and lived mostly in the northwest near her family. She had a good eye for interior design (and a knack for finding cool stuff at thrift stores), a good ear for piano, a reasonable tennis backhand but most of all an extraordinary, generous heart for her family and pets.
Preceded in death by parents, Ole and Geraldine Wahto, brother Gerald and sister-in-law Roseann and treasured pets Dasher (ferret), Bugsy and Ole (Shih Tzus). Survived by son Jason (Tess) Wittler and grandson Keyland (Reva) Wittler to whom she was ever devoted. Also, brother Andrew (Roseann deceased) Wahto and sister Barbara (Rod) Nuss.
We will celebrate her life forever and begin so with photos and memories at bonneywatson.com/obituary/carol-wahto-hall/
. Donations in her honor to Whidbey Animals Improvement Foundation at waifanimals.org