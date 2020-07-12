1/1
Carol Marie (Poolman) Minden
Carol passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family and care givers on June 25, 2020.

Born to Peter and Natalie Poolman on August 9th, 1934, Carol lived her early years in Ballard. She graduated from Ballard High School in 1952 and continued to attend class reunions as recently as 2017.

Carol married Donald N. Minden in 1953 and went on to raise five children. In addition to being a wonderful loving mother, Carol also had a lengthy career at Shoreline Community College as a Veteran's Registrar. At SCC, she had a large circle of friends, that she maintained contact with well after her retirement in 1996.

Carol has had a love for music her entire life, playing the piano, singing in church choirs, and performing as a member of the Sweet Adeline's International. The Sweet Adeline's competed nationally and internationally as far distant as Australia. The Lakeside Chapter won many prestigious awards.

Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald in 2004. She is survived by her adult children Jenny Jorgensen, Peter Minden (Pat), Terry Jackson, Paul Minden, and Shane Minden. Also 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A family celebration of Carol's life will be scheduled later in summer or fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Carol's favorite charity; The Alzheimer's Association. WWW.Alzwa.org.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
