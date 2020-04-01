|
|
Carol N. Brownstein
Carol Brownstein, 90, died March 28, 2020 in Seattle. Born June 23, 1929, in New York, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Nina (Freund) Novick. Like her father, she became a dentist, graduating from New York University College of Dentistry; when she was licensed, she became one of only nine woman periodontists in the United States. She later became board-certified and had a long, rewarding career as a practicing and teaching periodontist at several dental schools, including NYU, Fairleigh Dickinson (NJ), the University of Texas (in San Antonio), and Rutgers (Newark, NJ).
She was an avid and talented tennis player and water skier, but her most cherished pursuit was traveling annually to Venice, her favorite city, and England to attend Wimbledon.
She is survived by a son, Glenn Brownstein (Deborah); a daughter, Nancy Brownstein (Peter Kamber); three grand-children, Nina, Sam and Will; and several cousins.
No funeral or memorial service is planned. In her memory, contributions may be made to Kline Galland (www.klinegalland.org).
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 1, 2020