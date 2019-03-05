Home

Sand Point Community Church
4710 NE 70th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Died peacefully in her sleep on January 18, 2019. Carol was the first born of William and Nelle Kirkendall of Wenatchee, Washington. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1950. Carol attended the University of Washington and joined Alpha Phi Sorority, graduating in 1954 with a degree in History and Education. She married her husband, James "Jim" Schimanski, in 1954.

Carol loved reading, writing, gardening, sewing, knitting, needlework and all forms of crafting. She was a long-time member of Sand Point Community UMC where she volunteered in numerous ways, including as the editor of The SandPointer, and the View Ridge Swim and Tennis Club, where she enjoyed swimming and water aerobics. Carol is survived by brother Paul Kirkendall, three daughters, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren: Jonelle James (Geneva and Chantelle), Leeanne Chandler (Calvin), Kay Swartwood and husband Troy (James, Joan, Anne and Seth). She was loved and will be missed by family and friends.

A Memorial Service is planned

for Saturday, March 16, 3:00 p.m.

at Sand Point Community UMC, 4710 NE 70th Street, Seattle, with a reception following in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of already read books to Friends of the Seattle Public Library, or a cash donation to The Seattle Public Library Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
