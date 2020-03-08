|
|
Carol Somers Richards
Carol Ann Richards passed away in Hawaii on February 24, 2020 of complications from pneumonia. She was born on September 3, 1939 to Bill and Leona Somers in Shelton, WA. She grew up at the site of the Somers Family Winery, attended Annie Wright School and the University of Washington where she affiliated with Chi Omega sorority. Carol and her husband Gordon Richards Jr. were married in Tacoma, WA in 1959. They resided on Mercer Island for most of their marriage until recently when they moved to Bellevue on Meydenbauer Bay.
Carol's passion was bridge and she attained a Life Master Bridge Award in 2010 from the American Contract Bridge League. She played tournament bridge in Seattle and in Hawaii where she and Gordy spent the winters in Kona. She was a member of Overlake Golf and Country Club and the Seattle Tennis Club.
Carol is survived by her husband Gordy, her brother Harley Somers, and her brother in law Bruce Richards (Gail). She is also survived by her nieces Tiffany Somers (David Turbay), Cathy Adrian (Greg), Susie Richards Vowinkel (Brian), nephews Travis Somers (Pei Yee), Steve Richards (Jennifer), Blake Richards (Lisa), Jeff Richards (Sally), and Greg Richards (Alison).
Donations may be made to the University of Washington or .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020