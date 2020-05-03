|
|
Carol Trent
Loving, kind, gentle soul, and the best mother one could ever hope to have, Carol Trent passed on April 2, 2020 age 94.
A life-long Washingtonian, Carol was born in Raymond, a tiny but then-bustling sawmill town on the Willapa River in SW Washington, a few miles upstream from the coast. Growing up there, so close to the Long Beach Peninsula and Willapa Bay, filled her with a lifelong love of Pacific beaches and lighthouses.
She excelled in school and in music, and during high school traveled to Seattle to compete in the state typing championship. The contest took place at the University of Washington, and Carol defeated a fieldhouse full of Washington's finest to claim the championship trophy.
After graduating from Raymond High School, Carol decided to return to the UW, this time to enroll and study her great passions, classical music and piano. It was one of many times her quiet, adventurous spirit inspired her to follow her heart to beautiful things. She was always grateful for the great education she received, and it very clearly enriched her life.
On her very first day in Seattle, dear friend Lizzie told her about a job listing in the Classified Ads for a legal secretary in a downtown patent law firm, Reynolds Christianson, which later evolved into Beach and Brown on Eastlake Avenue. She got the job, and it was a perfect fit for all. Carol loved it, they loved her, and she worked there until retiring.
In the early 1950's, her adventurous spirit led her to another life-changing experience. She read an article about Machu Pichu in National Geographic, and decided she wanted to see it. She saved money, bringing her lunch to work for a year, and in 1952 she and her sister Barbara and dear friend Betty, 3 young women in their twenties, headed to South America. International travel was still in its infancy then...there was just one travel agency in Seattle to make the arrangements, and it took them 4 flights to reach Lima, Peru. They had an amazing journey, and Carol's stories and slideshows of the trip helped inspire in her family a love and appreciation of the beauty and wonders of the world.
In 1954, she and her husband to be, Larry, were introduced by mutual friends. Both knew right off that the other was "the one", and they proved it with a wonderful bond and 65 devoted years of marriage. Carol's great passion was family, and she was honored to be a mother and raise children. Kids were sent off to school with a loving smile and a simple encouragement to "Do your best."
Always humble and friendly, positive and optimistic, with a warm presence and kind words for others, Carol was a delight to be around. Quick to laugh, with a ready smile, and a great listener, she genuinely appreciated the people in her life and hearing about their stories and adventures.
Music was always a central part of Carol's life. It was usually on in the home in Edmonds, adding warmth and uplift, and Carol was a regular attendee for many decades of the symphony, opera, and piano recitals. She thrilled at the beauty of the music and the mastery of the performers.
After retiring, she traveled the world with Larry, going to all the places they wanted to see, and they spent considerable time at their vacation home in Cannon Beach, close to her roots along the coast and the lighthouses she loved. Carol was a beautiful presence in this world, a lighthouse herself of love and friendliness to all she interacted with.
She is survived by son Bruce and daughter-in-law Marie, son Brian, daughter Susan and son-in-law Ken, and grandchildren Malcolm and Owen. In lieu of flowers, Carol requested that donations be made to Seattle Children's Hospital or Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020