|
|
Carolann Cathryn (Raymond) Sovold
Born March 7, 1934 Carolann passed away March 21, 2019. She grew up on Vashon Island and lived her adult life in Edmonds. She enjoyed family, sewing, crafts, gardening and traveling to Hawaii.
Her husband Norman preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Norman (Rick) Sovold of Shoreline, daughter Vicki (John) Prendergast of
Stevenson, grandchildren Patrick
(Simi) Prendergast, Megan (Shane) Bentley, Ryan (Alyssa) Prendergast and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside interment is Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 at
Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood 425-672-1800.
Memorials in her name may be made to Alzheimer's disease research organizations.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019