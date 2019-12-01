|
Carole Diane Taylor
Carole Diane Taylor was born in Seattle December 20, 1930 to Fletcher Ready Burrus II and Bernice Eleanor Dennis Burrus. Carole passed away November 22, 2019 in Lake Oswego, OR.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Fletcher Ready Burrus III and her husband Edward William Taylor. Carole is survived by her brother Jefferson Douglas Burrus of Morgan Hill, CA, her daughters Katherine Diane Taylor of Bellingham, WA, Susan Diane (Dennis) Braun of Lake Oswego, Elizabeth Diane (Mark) Inouye of Ketchum, ID and Patricia Diane (Larry) Walters of Cheyenne, WY, nine amazing grandchildren, five wonderful nieces and nephews and a world of friends.
Carole was a loving sister, wife and mother. Her life had purpose and she lived it well. Carole started college at the University of Washington in 1948 and graduated in 1982 (there were 4 daughters in between). She was active in the Mercer Island PTA, Mercer Island United Church of Christ, Girl Scouts, Crystal Mountain Skiers Inc. and Ancient Skiers. She loved hiking, skiing, boating and UW Husky football. Ed and Carole are hiking and skiing together now and enjoying watching over their families.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday January 25th at 11AM at 15 Da Vinci, Lake Oswego, OR 97035.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019