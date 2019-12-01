Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
15 Da Vinci
Lake Oswego, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Diane Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Diane Taylor Obituary
Carole Diane Taylor

Carole Diane Taylor was born in Seattle December 20, 1930 to Fletcher Ready Burrus II and Bernice Eleanor Dennis Burrus. Carole passed away November 22, 2019 in Lake Oswego, OR.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Fletcher Ready Burrus III and her husband Edward William Taylor. Carole is survived by her brother Jefferson Douglas Burrus of Morgan Hill, CA, her daughters Katherine Diane Taylor of Bellingham, WA, Susan Diane (Dennis) Braun of Lake Oswego, Elizabeth Diane (Mark) Inouye of Ketchum, ID and Patricia Diane (Larry) Walters of Cheyenne, WY, nine amazing grandchildren, five wonderful nieces and nephews and a world of friends.

Carole was a loving sister, wife and mother. Her life had purpose and she lived it well. Carole started college at the University of Washington in 1948 and graduated in 1982 (there were 4 daughters in between). She was active in the Mercer Island PTA, Mercer Island United Church of Christ, Girl Scouts, Crystal Mountain Skiers Inc. and Ancient Skiers. She loved hiking, skiing, boating and UW Husky football. Ed and Carole are hiking and skiing together now and enjoying watching over their families.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday January 25th at 11AM at 15 Da Vinci, Lake Oswego, OR 97035.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -