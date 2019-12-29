|
Carolee Sue Mathers
Carolee Mathers passed away peacefully at home on December 8, 2019. She had experienced complications from her long term illness, Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a muscle degenerative disease.
Carolee Sue 'Lund' Mathers was born in Seattle to Elsie and Swen Lund, and moved to Spokane, Wa. when she was 5 years old. She attended J.J. Browne Grade School and was a member of the first 4 year graduating class at Shadle Park High School in 1961. She was a member of Honor Society, a Class officer and the Hi-Lassies Drill Team.
During elementary school, Carolee felt inspired to become a school teacher (She is one of the lucky few who knew exactly what she wanted to be and did it). She graduated from the University of Washington in Education in 1965. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. After traveling in Europe and living in Sweden for a year, she began a 35 year career teaching 2nd and 3rd grade students in the Mercer Island School District, during which time she completed her Masters Degree in Educational Technology. She loved teaching and her skills were superior. She could make presentations that were crystal clear. An example is, when she spoke to her husband, Tom, his Father and Tom's brothers as if they were 3rd graders, there were no misunderstandings.
An attempt was made to have her change careers and become a presenter, but she said she would never speak to an audience that stood more than 3 feet tall.
Carolee did everything well: entertaining, cooking, and she understood almost all sports and their rules. She loved the Huskies, the Seahawks and the O'DEA Fighting Irish. She was a good swimmer and enjoyed going to Hawaii almost every year for sun, fun and for reading. She loved travel and the preparation of itineraries and went to many countries; especially enjoying Scandinavia and all of the South Pacific area. Unfortunately her illness prevented her from making long trips the last few years but she often made trips to her house on Lopez Island.
Carolee's spirit, her sense of humor and her positive outlook helped her deal with her illness and enabled her to be happy and a JOY to be around.
Carolee is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas, her sister, Sharon Friel, her nephews, Rick (Kitty) Friel, Christopher (Kim Virant) Friel, the Mathers Family and many friends.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Seattle Tennis Club from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the U.W. Foundation for the benefit of the Carolee S. Mathers Endowed Fellowship in Education. Mail to U. W. Foundation, Box 359505, Seattle, Wa. 98195 or on-line at http://giving.uw.edu/mathers.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019