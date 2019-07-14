|
Caroline D. Boone
Caroline of West Seattle (50+ years) at 85, fell asleep in death July 8, 2019. She was proceeded by her loving husband Leonard W. Boone who passed 8/18/98. She also lost her son Douglas R. Boone on 4/27/16. Surviving are children Michael and Diane (Peters) Boone, Joe and Patty (Boone) Hinton, Perry and Martha (Stockland) Boone. They had 8 grandkids and 6 great. There will be no service, but a grave side burial will be July 23rd at 2pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Seattle. All welcome.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019