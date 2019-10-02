|
|
Caroline Elaine Belleman
Caroline Elaine Belleman died on September 24, 2019 in Hoodsport, Washington. She was born April 7, 1994 in Okinawa, Japan. Caroline was an artist, scholar and an amazing big sister. She traveled around the world with her family, living in Japan, Cuba, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington. She graduated from the University of Washington in 2015 with a degree in Environmental Science, Oceanography. Caroline is survived by her father Guy, mother Melissa, brothers Guy and Wesley, and sisters Elizabeth, Annette, and Samantha.
A memorial service will be held at Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home, 1810 Wells Street, Enumclaw, WA 98022 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific time) Thursday, October 3, 2019. After the service we will proceed to the Maple Valley Hobart Cemetery, 25115 SE 208th St, Maple Valley, WA 98038. Please share a memory on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 2, 2019