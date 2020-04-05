|
|
Caroline Josephine Webster McGowan Keitzman
Caroline was born in Lakota, North Dakota, in December of 1931. At age ten, she and her family moved to Poulsbo Washington, where her father found work at the Bremerton Ship Yard. During high school, Caroline was in the marching band and worked at the world famous Poulsbo Bakery. She then met a Navy man, who was stationed in Bremerton, and they married in 1948. Together they had four children. Caroline began her nursing career in 1966, and she was an awesome nurse. She cared for patients at the old Doctors Hospital, and at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. After nearly twenty-five years in nursing, she made the most of her retirement, spending her time traveling, and visited every state in the nation. She also logged tens of thousands of river and ocean miles on the countless cruises she took around the world. She is survived by her children Casey, Cindy Kay, Craig, and Cameron, as well as seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. For the last five years of her life she was cared for by the wonderful staff of Park Ridge Care Center in Shoreline.
In lieu of flowers, Caroline requests that donations be made in her name to Seattle First Baptist Church, a place she held very dear to her heart, located at 1111 Harvard Ave Seattle, WA 98122. The family plans to hold a memorial service at Seattle First Baptist Church, on a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020