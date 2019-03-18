Home

Caroline Olga Schmid


Caroline Olga Schmid Obituary
Caroline Olga Schmid

Caroline was a born in Kirkland February 7, 1938 and lived in Bellevue. She attended Bellevue H.S. She worked at Target and in the office at Christ Church of Bellevue, which she also attended. Caroline loved going to Crossroads Mall and walking around Capitol Hill with her best friend Debbie. She enjoyed coffee shops and often hung out at Vivace on Capitol Hill and Sure Shots on the AVE. She passed away April 11, 2018. Her final resting place is at Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Bellevue.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 18, 2019
