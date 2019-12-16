|
|
Caroline Stith (Fowler) Aaron
Caroline Aaron died unexpectedly on December 10, 2019. Caroline was the dearly loved wife of Dennis Aaron, and loving mother of Nicola Shangrow Reilly of Carmel, California (daughter of Robert Shangrow), and John Aaron and wife Anna, of Bellingham, Washington. She was a loving grandmother to Connor Reilly, age 12, and Enzo Reilly, age 8. Caroline was an extraordinary wife, mother, and cherished friend to many.
Caroline was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on June 3, 1954. She was the daughter of Dr. David C. Fowler and Mary Gene Fowler, and sister to Sandra Berrymen. Caroline grew up in Seattle, ultimately graduating from Roosevelt High School, after spending several years in Oxford and Cornwall England while her father completed research in Medieval studies.
In 1973, Caroline attended Franconia College in New Hampshire to study poetry and early childhood education. She completed her formal education at the University of Washington in History, with a focus on the poet Anna Akhmatova. This was followed by a year at Cornish Institute in Seattle. These educational efforts led her forward for the rest of her life.
Caroline established the pre-school, Green Tree, on Capitol Hill where she touched the lives of many children. Her combined commitment to early childhood education and the arts flourished in her teaching. After the death of her sister Sandra, she transitioned to a career in public service working with women and children in the Federal Women's Infants and Children Program (WIC).
Beyond her work life, she was an artist. This passion continued throughout her life in many forms, including her involvement with the Cicada collective. She created warmth and beauty in her home and in the lives of others. Her charismatic charm will be remembered by all-as a friend, colleague, hostess, or best dinner party guest ever.
She loved her children and was tremendously proud of them and their achievements. Nicola, an accomplished violinist, is currently the Executive Director of the Monterey Symphony. John is a firefighter with the city of Redmond, Washington.
Caroline will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. The family is planning a Memorial Service to be held in Winter, 2020.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019