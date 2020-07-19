CarolJean Montgomery

1/
Carol Jean (Sherman) Montgomery passed away from natural causes March 15, 2020, age 97, in her View Ridge home of 68 years. She was born and raised in Spokane, Washington, the youngest of five. She left with her Cheney College roommates to move to Seattle to support the World War II war effort. In Seattle she met a handsome sailor, Robert (Bob) Montgomery, whom she married and raised their three daughters, Sharon (Anderson), Janet (Michael), and Marcia (Furfiord). She worked for many years as the family business' bookkeeper, and was a member of Sandpoint Methodist Community Church, where she was active as Treasurer of the Women's Circle over 30 years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing and friends and neighbors.

She was a loving mother, grandmother to 7, great grandmother to 13, and great, great grandmother to 1. Carol Jean ("CJ") was known for her strong physical and mental health throughout her long life, demonstrated by living on her own for 29 years after she was widowed in 1991. She was always thoughtful, loving, and accepting person to all who she met, and very involved with all her daughters' activities. She loved animals, especially cats, and is remembered for spending time with her family playing board games, never forgetting anyone's birthday, and her incredible trays of Christmas cookies. Her kind and loving spirit is greatly missed. Seattle Humane donations appreciated.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
