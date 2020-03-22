|
Carolyn Ann Massey
Carolyn Massey, 81, died in Renton, Washington, March 12, 2020 from cancer. She was born October 26, 1938, the first of 2 children to Blanche (Estabrooks) and Herbert Hymes II in Minneapolis, MN. Lured by the glamor of air travel in the sixties, she moved to Seattle as a Northwest Airlines stewardess. After graduating from the University of Washington she taught English in the Seattle Public Schools. She volunteered for years at the As You Like It Library and was a devotee of Shivabalayogi, Amma, astrology and meditation.
She is survived by her daughter Cristina Sovereign and grand-daughter Jodie Sovereign. Sign her Guest Bookat www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020