Carolyn (Carrie) Berch Rosenfeld
Carrie Rosenfeld was born in Seattle on August 2, 1938, to Jack and Tille Berch. She passed away in Bellevue on February 4, 2020. Carrie received her B.S degree from the University of Washington in Dental Hygiene and worked in the field for over 35 years.
She leaves behind her children Matthew (Michelle) Rosenfeld, Meredith (Darren) Chernick, and Leslie (Ken) Gordon, grandchildren Madi Rhodes, Tyler Rosenfeld, Samantha Rosenfeld, Yakov Chernick, Avi Chernick, and Lauren Gordon, her sister Marcy Berch, and a large extended family and close friends.
A loving wife, devoted mother and proud grandmother, Carrie's greatest joy was spending time with her loving family and friends. She enjoyed reading, book club, traveling, playing Scrabble, walks on the beach, and the arts. Carrie will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Donations in her memory can be made to the Jewish Family Service or the Kline Galland Home.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020