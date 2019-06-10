|
Carolyn Erickson
In Loving Memory
April 21, 1945 ~ June 10, 2018
The eldest daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Donald F. Erickson, Carolyn was a brilliant intellectual and gifted polyglot. At the University of Washington, she graduated with a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Russian Language, Magna Cum Laude. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Then she earned a Master's of Arts degree in Slavic Linguistics. She also earned an Associates of Arts degree in accounting, and worked in that field for many years. Carolyn was a generous person all her life.
To honor her memory, please consider making a donation to . We will do the same.
May she rest in peace.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 10, 2019