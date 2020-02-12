Home

Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen Anne United Methodist Church
1606 5th Ave W
Seattle, WA
Carolyn Kara June Steck


1953 - 2020
Carolyn Kara June Steck Obituary
Carolyn "Kara" June Steck

Kara passed away on January 8,

2020. She was born in Pine Bluff, AR, on September 28, 1953 to Frederick Scheser and Barbara Dean. Her father died in Vietnam. Her mother remarried and had three more children, Carl, Darrell, and Jerry. Kara lost her mother when she was young and was raised primarily by her maternal grandparents in Reedsport, Oregon.

She had three children, Jerri, Damon and Julie. Kara and her family suffered tragedies; Damon died at five-years-old and Jerri at twenty-one, and two grandchildren also died early. After divorcing, she met her life partner, Randy Hill, in San Francisco, almost thirty years ago. They relocated to Seattle in 1993.

Kara is survived by her daughter Julie Medina and Julie's two children, Michelle and Megan Medina, along with two great grandchildren. Kara is also survived by life partner Randy and his family.

Kara's passions were singing, dancing and artistry. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She liked westerns and classic movies, her favorite being "The Quiet Man." She enjoyed sentimental programs like "Wedding Story," and read mysteries and detective fiction. She loved to cook traditional American dishes for others.

Kara was outgoing and brave, facing much adversity in her life, yet always remaining hopeful and positive, dedicating herself to her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Queen Anne United Methodist Church, 1606 5th Ave W, Seattle, at 11:00 am on Monday, Feb. 17.

Donations can be made in Kara's honor to Angeline's Day Center for Women by check (YWCA, 2030 - 3rd Ave. Seattle, 98121) or online: https://www.ywcaworks.org/donate with "Angeline's Daily Operations" on memo line."

Sign Kara's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
