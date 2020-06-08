Carolyn L. Bush
Carolyn passed away peacefully in her home May 28, 2020 surrounded by family. She fought a courageous battle of congestive heart failure. Born Sept. 8, 1930 in Seattle WA and attended Broadway High School. She lived in Burien for the past 65 years. Carolyn was a proud retiree of the Boeing Company, 1974-1992. Carolyn was also, one of the last Elevator Operators in the Seattle
region at the Arctic Club Building. She enjoyed traveling and camping and was one of the first woman elk hunters in the Wildcat area. She was a fan of the Seattle Seahawks, Mariners, Huskies, Cougars and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her spouse of 61 years, Edwin W. Bush Sr, sons, Duane K. Bush, Eugene R Bush and grandson Joel D. Bush. She is survived by son Edwin W Bush Jr. (Elizabeth), son Norman D. Bush and daughter Lorelei Reeff (David), and 7 grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19. She will be interred with her husband and other family members at Mountain View Cemetery in Leavenworth, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 8, 2020.