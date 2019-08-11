|
Carolyn Montgomery
It is with great sadness that the family of Carolyn Marie Montgomery announce her passing, after a brief illness, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Carolyn is lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Richard, and their children, Meg (Todd), Christine (Michael), David, and Charlie (Dawn). Carolyn will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Zoe, Sean, Ryan, Becca, Reilly, Tara and Shelby. Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Paul and Margaret Kohl, and by her siblings, Ethel and Paul.
Carolyn was born on August 31, 1935 in Evansville, Indiana, and graduated from Bosse High School before moving to Seattle in 1957 to attend the University of Washington School of Drama. A lifelong early childhood educator following her acting career, Carolyn also earned a Master's degree in Education from Antioch University. She was a resident of the Magnolia neighborhood of Seattle for almost 50 years.
Donations in Carolyn's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019