Carolyn Buseman
nee Mason
Carol(yn) Buseman, the only child of Margaret Estus Mason and Eugene H. Mason was born in Seattle December 26, 1930. She graduated from Lincoln High School, the University of Washington, affiliating with AD Pi Sorority, and earned an advanced degree from Seattle Pacific College. Meeting in 1949, marrying in 1953, Carol and Dr, Ralph Buseman shared over SO years together prior to his death in 2002. Belonging to the Seattle Yacht Club afforded them extended joys of boating on northwest waters. Carol also relished the traveling after RB's retirement, especially the cruises on ships larger than the Gaika. Another passion of Carol's was researching ancestry. She hopes she has passed on this desire to her granddaughters.
Carol is survived by two daughters, Gail Pachtinger and Kaye Chancey, three granddaughters, Stacy Clark, Karen Favazza, Carla Kidder, and three very special great-grandchildren, Ricky Aleman and Juliana and Gaege Keel.
At her request there will be no service. She dealt with Multiple Myeloma, bone marrow cancer, since 2009. Currently there is no known cure for myeloma but it is eminently treatable. The IMF, founded in 1990, is for treatment, education and research. If you do not have a a donation for research can be 1nade to the IMF, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020