Carolyn Richard
Carolyn ("Griff") Richard passed
away peacefully on August 22, 2020 after a brief battle with Covid-19.
To all who knew her, Carolyn was a force of nature. She was gregarious and a lover of music, art, poetry, and theater. She was deeply committed to fairness and justice, contributing her time and resources to various civil rights causes over the years. For those who knew her personally, she was a devoted friend.
Carolyn was born in February 1942 in Nebraska and as child moved with her mother Erna to Billings, Montana. Her mother married Phillip Griffin and together they raised Carolyn and her half-brother George.
She met and married Jerome (Jerry) Richard in Missoula MT and they married in 1961. They lived in several university towns where he was employed as a professor until they settled in Bellingham, WA, in the late 1960's where Jerry was an English professor at Fairhaven College. Carolyn and Jerry moved to Seattle in the mid-1970s. Carolyn taught English, worked at legal services; she then joined a large law firm in Seattle as a paralegal. She later returned to university and was certified as an ESL teacher, an occupation that she loved. She and Jerry loved to travel and spent time in Europe and the Middle East. They loved and cherished art and music and assembled an impressive art collection and library. Carolyn engaged with everyone she met with an openness and warmth of spirit that endeared her to many, many people.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael, and by Jerry, her husband of over 57 years. She is survived by her son, David Richard of Seattle, and her brother George Griffin of Coral Springs, FL.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to either the Southern Poverty Law Center, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Temple Beth Am of Seattle, Washington, the University of Pennsylvania, or, the Fellowship of Reconciliation, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.
Please sign Carolyn's online guestbook at www.Legacy.com