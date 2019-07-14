Carrie Jeanne Jennison



Carrie Jennison, born on March 4, 1969, in Duluth, MN, passed peacefully on June 19, 2019 in her home in Solomons, Maryland. At an early age, she moved to Seattle, where she worked at Group Health Cooperative for almost 18 years. After earning a BA degree at UW and an MBA at SU, she moved about the country, building her career. She served on the boards of Enterprise Seattle, Group Health Credit Union, Piedmont Park Conservancy and Central Atlanta Program.



Carrie is survived by husband, John Stenson of Solomons, Maryland, parents, Brian and Rachel Jennison of Mercer Island and Stephen and Jeanne Gaddis of Phoenix; brothers, Clark (Linda) Jennison of Poulsbo, Craig Jennison of Juneau, Alaska and Bradley Jennison of NY, and sisters Carolyn Gaddis Gesell (Glenn) of Renton and Cynthia Gaddis of Olympia.



There will be a Celebration of Life at the UW Urban Horticultural Center at 7:00pm on September 27, 2019.



Gifts may be offered to Calvert County Hospice, 238 Merrimac Court, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019