Catherine A. Quigley



(1941 ~ 2019)



Catherine passed away on February 15, 2019 in Bantry Ireland. Catherine was born and raised in the Seattle. As a young girl she lived on Capitol Hill then as a teenager moved to the shores of Lake Washington. Catherine enjoyed living on the lake with easy access to waterskiing and swimming. Catherine attended Forest Ridge and the University of Washington. She enjoyed animals and the great outdoors with horseback riding, skiing and swimming. Catherine also had a love of travel and got to fulfill her dream of seeing the world when she was a flight attendant with Pan American Airlines.



Catherine moved to Ireland in 2006 and settled in the small town of Glengarriff in southern Cork County. Settling in a house perched on a hill with an unobstructed view of the water. Catherine loved the view of the water and storms rolling in across the bay. She was also an avid reader and would enjoy lazy days with her books and view of the water.



Catherine supported the Humane Society and Children International. She sponsored several children and enjoyed receiving their letters and pictures.



She is survived by her 3 children: Robert, Margaret & Edmund, along with 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



Instead of flowers, a donation to either the Humane Society or Children International would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019