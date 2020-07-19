Catherine Ann (Stout) Cushman
Cathy passed away on June 3, 2020 at Spiritwood at Pine Lake
after a courageous 5-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease, with her devoted husband/caregiver Bill at her side.
She was born on March 1, 1945 in Gilroy, California, the youngest of 3 children of David and Jean Stout, who modeled a strong faith which remained a touchstone throughout her life. Cathy and Bill met while she was attending San Jose State University, earning Certification as a K-12 teacher. They were married on August 27, 1966. They raised three accomplished daughters: two, Mary and Caryn, are following in her footsteps as dedicated teachers in Seattle and Portland, respectively; Tricia is a healthcare provider at an emergency shelter in Anchorage, Alaska.
Cathy loved cooking, traveling, hiking, golf, bowling, cross country skiing, playing guitar and piano, singing, and attending the Ashland (Oregon) Shakespeare Festival for over 40 years. She planned and enjoyed trips to such varied destinations as Ireland, Scandinavia, Italy, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Austria, Canada's Western and Maritime provinces, the eastern seaboard, ports in Central and South America, and numerous road and camping trips throughout America's west. Her favorite destinations were Crater Lake, Oregon; Maui; the Southern California desert; and their cozy vacation home in Yachats, Oregon,
Cathy earned a Master of Education degree from Seattle University, and embarked on a professional career spanning 20 years as a classroom teacher. Her career was highlighted with numerous accomplishments, including being named Washington State's Elementary School Science Teacher of the Year in 1998 by the Pacific Science Center, while teaching at Stillwater Elementary in Carnation.
She and Bill remained active in their church with one (or both) serving as members of the choir, lectors, church council, and faith development.
Most of all, Cathy cherished time with her family and friends. She was known by many names (including Cathy, Catherine, Cass, and Mrs. Cushman), but her favorite names remained Mom and Gram-a. She is survived by her husband, Bill, three daughters; Mary (Gregg), Tricia (Jared), and Caryn (Jay), an adored (and adoring) grandson, Freddy, and her sister, Mary Jo Stout. She was preceded in death by her brother Dr. David Stout (Linda).
Memorial services are pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held when the safety of Cathy's friends and family can be assured.
