Catherine Ann Westergaard
Born in Seattle, Washington, Catherine passed away at the age of 65 in Seattle on November 28, 2019. She attended The Helen Bush School and the University of Washington. She had worked at Wessco Blinds, and then later for 27 years at the University of Washington Department of Surgery until her retirement.
Catherine had a memorable talent for gathering family and friends together for conversation, food, laughter and celebration. She loved sharing the fruits of her remodeling labors on the home in which she was raised. She was an ardent progressive, feminist, romantic, a lover of cats and Dachshunds, a doting aunt, and a loyal friend - a de facto sister to many friends who had no sister. She was recognized for her generosity and her strong moral compass.
Throughout her life, she nurtured a fondness for all types of arts. She had studied ballet and vocal performance, and also contributed financially to many different artistic enterprises. She had also frequently enjoyed entertaining, including a wide variety of friends, relatives, and even casual acquaintances. Those who knew her were honored to know her as long and as well as they did.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John William "Bill" Westergaard and Catherine "Cay" Westergaard of Seattle, Washington; and her brother, Fred Westergaard of Camano Island, Washington. She is survived by her brother, Jon Westergaard of Centreville, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to a Seattle-area arts organization would be greatly appreciated.
A memorial celebration is being planned.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020