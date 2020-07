Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Anne Stone



Iowa City - Catherine Anne Stone, formerly of Seattle, died June 16, 2020.



Cathy is survived by her husband, Arlin Boer; daughter, Hannah Boer; her siblings, Michael, Mary Ellen, Dorie; nieces, nephews, and many friends.



The complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.lensingfuneral.



