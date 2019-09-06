|
|
Catherine Elizabeth Elliot
November 18, 1919 - August 10, 2019
Catherine Elizabeth Elliot, always known to family and friends as Elizabeth, was born in Seattle November 18, 1919, to Howard A. and Ruth T. Elliot. She grew up in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood with her two older sisters, Frances and Byrd. When Elizabeth was little, in the very different Seattle of the 1920s, her family kept a milk cow and chickens, grew their own vegetables and had many fruit trees.
Elizabeth attended Queen Anne High School and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Washington School of Pharmacy. During WWII, she worked in the Bremerton Naval Shipyard performing chemical assays and commuting from Seattle each day on the ferry. Elizabeth was assistant pharmacist at Seattle's Maynard Hospital until the early 1960s, then served as chief pharmacist at Everett General Hospital until she retired in 1984.
Elizabeth had a deep love of books and helped found a Great Books discussion group whose members continued to meet and share their friendship for many decades. She also loved music and regularly attended Seattle Symphony and Seattle Opera performances.
Elizabeth traveled widely, especially to Europe and the Mediterranean area, and loved meeting people and broadening her knowledge of different countries' history, culture and music. She frequently brought back recordings of Greek and other folk and popular music to a delighted niece.
Elizabeth is survived by her niece, Kathleen Lanier, numerous cousins, and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held
at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at
Columbia Lutheran Home
4700 Phinney Ave. N. in Seattle.
Donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the Natural Resources Defense Council or the American Civil Liberties Union.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019