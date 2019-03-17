|
|
Catherine (Kitty) Ellis
Age 87, Passed away on March 7,
2019. Cause: complications of Pneumonia. Born February 18,
1932 in London, England. Immigrated to the United States in 1961. She was the third of six girls. Two are still alive, one in England, one in Portland, Oregon where she met her future husband, William (Bill) Ellis. They later married in Los Angeles, CA where they resided for 7 years before moving to Seattle. Before moving to the Mirabella Retirement Community she resided in Lake Forest Park for more than 37 years.
Kitty is survived by son, David, an accomplished classical guitarist in Los Angeles. There will be no service. Cremation will be handled by People's Memorial Assn. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, CA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019