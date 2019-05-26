Catherine Keppler



SEATTLE - Catherine Miriam Keppler (nee Grindley), 74, died at 3:03 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle.



Cathy grew up in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood and graduated from Cleveland High School in 1963. Shortly after marrying James S. Keppler in 1964, Jim entered the Air Force which took them both all over the Midwest before being stationed in Wichita, Kansas, where both of their sons were born.



After returning to Seattle in 1970, Cathy focused upon building their first family home in Bothell, and was heavily involved with the boys' early education. In 1978, the family moved to Monroe and again Cathy was influential in the local school system. In 1994, after selling their first retail business, a swing set store, Cathy purchased the 91 year old local family jewelry store.



Cathy loved nothing more than hosting elaborate parties at the family home and later, at the jewelry store. From out of town guests to a simple lunch for two, Cathy loved just spending time with friends and family. Throughout her life, Cathy's focus was in the service of others: Bringing joy to people's lives in so many ways was her greatest accomplishment.



Cathy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jim, her two sons, Kirk and Dean, and her grandsons, Wyatt and Evan.



There will be a Memorial Service on Friday May 31st at 11:00am at Sunset Hills,



1215 145th Place S.E. Bellevue, WA 98007



For more details:



www.dignitymemorial.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019