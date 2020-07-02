Catherine Kitty Ann McGovern



On June 18, 2020, Catherine "Kitty" Ann McGovern passed away in Fresno, CA after having reached 89 years of age.



Kitty, a true California native, was born in San Leandro, CA on June 3, 1931. She spent nearly the entirety of her formative years in Seattle, graduating from Forest Ridge High School.



The stories that made up the fabric of who Kitty was are endless and fun, thoughtful and reflective, from World War II stories when she was a young girl on Capitol Hill, to summer days while in high school water-skiing with friends on Lake Washington. Kitty and her friends would often gather at the home of her parents, Art and Marie. Her older brothers, John "Jack", Burton "Burt" and Walter "Wally" McGovern always looked out for her. Wally and his lovely wife, Rita, spent many a night "chaperoning" social gatherings when they came home. She was loved dearly by her family.



Kitty loved spending her summers while her children grew up at her Russian River cabin in the Odd Fellows Recreation Park. This cabin would always be her favorite and much cherished home. She enjoyed entertaining her brothers, sisters in law and countless nephews and nieces who came to visit. It was her true happy place.



She loved traveling to Hawaii and Key West, basking in the sun. Trips to Disneyland, starting with her children and later her oldest two granddaughters, always made her happy.



She spent several years working at the Bankruptcy Court in Seattle, Washington, before retiring and relocating back to Fresno.



Kitty is survived by all three of her children and their spouses; Lance and Kim (Fisken) in Fresno, CA, Jim and Teresa (McGovern) in Georgetown, TX, Nicole and Lance (Millar) in Sausalito, CA.



She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Ariana, Caitlin, Maggie, Luke, Kate and Madison.



Kitty is also survived by her remaining older brother, the Honorable Walter McGovern of Seattle, as well as many nieces and nephews.



