Catherine Marie Fenton
Catherine, 93, passed away on May 5, 2020 after a long and prosperous life. She spent her final ten days under the thoughtful care of Northwest Hospital.
Catherine was born in Seattle on October 12, 1926 to Patrick Lynch and Catherine Rocks. Her father was a Seattle fireman since 1918 and her mother was a homemaker for Catherine and her older brother by two years, James Lynch.
Catherine was a lifelong Catholic. She attended St. Benedict Elementary School and proceeded to Lincoln High School, graduating in 1944. She immediately went to work for the War Department (Navy) as a Dictation Machine Transcriber from 1944-1948. During this time she met and married her husband, Robert J. Fenton.
Together, they had four sons; Daniel, born 1949, David, born 1951, Richard, born 1954, and Robert Junior, born 1957.
The family joined Assumption Parish and was active members for over 60 years. Catherine was a member of Catholic Guild for over 50 years.
She is survived by all four sons, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Her brother preceded her in death in 2018 and her husband Robert preceded her in 1977.
Due to present limitations a private Mass will be held at Assumption Parish followed by interment at Holyrood Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020