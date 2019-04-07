Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Dickinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine Sistie Lotys Dickinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Catherine "Sistie" Lotys Dickinson



A loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, wife and friend of many passed away unexpectedly in Seattle, WA, March 12, 2019.



A lifelong resident of Seattle, Washington, Sistie was born in Swedish Hospital on February 24, 1960. She was preceded in death by her Father James Robert Campbell, Stepfather Michael G. Foster, Stepmother Ann Easter Campbell and her Sister Clare Ann Campbell.



She is survived by her husband Bradley Scott Dickinson and their children Melissa Clare Dickinson, Rachel Ann Dickinson and John Frederick Dickinson (Mackenzie and Granddaughter Maya). Also survived by her Mother, Sally T. Foster, her Brothers Taylor Scott Campbell, (Jennifer) James Willis Campbell (Amber) all of Seattle and James Todd Campbell (Pamela) from Clearwater, Florida. Other surviving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins include Tom and Millie Campbell from Carmel, California and their daughters Mary Kay, Stephanie and Karen, Bill and Petty Taylor from Seattle, Washington and their sons Chris and John. Other surviving relatives include Greg Foster, Ian Walsh, Kelly O'Keefe, Kevin O'Keefe and Kim O'Keefe.



Sistie attended the Acorn Academy, McGilvra Elementary, St. Nicholas School, Lakeside High School and Western Washington University. She was active in many charitable organizations including several guilds supporting Seattle Children's Hospital, St. Joseph School, Seattle Preparatory School and the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Sistie was an AVID tennis enthusiast, whether playing with her favorite group, Ladies Day, USTA matches, Traveling Cup matches, watching tennis week or simply enjoying the camaraderie at the Seattle Tennis Club and Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage CA. She enjoyed hiking in the California desert, on Whidbey Island and in the Cascade foothills. Her beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Abbe;, was at her side for most hikes and twice-daily walks around the Madison Park neighborhood. Sistie's professional career included many years as a retail specialist and buyer at Littler in Rainier Square, The Chanel and Couture Boutique at Nordstrom and the Yankee Peddler in Madison Park. Her time spent in upscale retail helped mold her sense of style that was ever evolving with a blend of classic looks and contemporary comforts.



Sistie will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her calm and reassuring voice, her presence overseeing the activities in E-12 on Husky Saturdays, her overwhelming kindness and generosity, her vitality for life, and her love of family and friends. She was truly happiest and most comfortable when spending time with and caring for her children. From the moment they entered her life, they were her precious jewels that warranted most of her time, energy, enthusiasm and love.



She was loved by many and gone much too soon.



A Celebration of Life will be held



at 1:30 PM on May 10th at the Epiphany Parish in Seattle



followed by a 3:00 PM reception



at the Seattle Tennis Club.



In memory of Catherine Dickinson, contributions may be made to Swedish Medical Center Foundation at 747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 or online at www.swedishfoundation.org. For more information, please contact the Swedish Medical Center Foundation at (206) 386-2738. Please note FHICU.



Sign Sistie's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries