Cathy Dee (Hirata) Skinner

Cathy Dee (Hirata) Skinner Obituary
Cathy Dee (Hirata) Skinner

December 31, 1957 ~ April 26, 2020

Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, mum, daughter, sister, and a dear friend to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Skinner; children Laura, Camille (Dori), and Nick Skinner; mother, Michi Hirata; and siblings, Judy (Hirata) Ching, Ken Hirata and Ross Hirata.

Cathy was born and raised in Seattle, where she attended Franklin High School. She obtained degrees from Stanford University and UC Santa Cruz.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy's name can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Seattle Times Fund for the Needy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020
