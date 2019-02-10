Cecelia Marie Connelly



August 27, 1914 ~ January 11, 2019



Cecelia was the second of five children born in Fingal, ND to parents Anton S. and Rosalia Steidl. Her parents and siblings, Agnes, Edward, Elizabeth and Herman all preceded her in death. She passed away in Renton, WA at the home she had been residing at for the last several years.



Cecelia married Howard S. Connelly in 1936. Soon after, they moved to Minnesota and built a home there. Their child, Hazel was born there in 1943. The family relocated to Washington state, living first in Camas and then Seattle where job prospects were plentiful at the time. Their union did not last and they were divorced in the late 1950's. Cecelia continued living in Seattle at many different locations, Ballard, Queen Anne, First Hill, Renton, etc. She worked for many years at Skyway Luggage and then at the Boeing Company, eventually retiring from there.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Hazel and Dale Johnson, granddaughter, Patty (Geoff) Bridgman and grandson, David Johnson and great-grandchildren, Justin and Delaney Bridgman.



A graveside service was held on January 18 at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 10, 2019