Cecil Marvin Still
August 10, 1927 - October 19, 2019 C. Marvin Still, died peacefully at the age of ninety-two on Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Born Cecil Marvin Still on August 10th, 1927 in Bellingham, WA, Marvin was the only child born to Cecil and Eva (Anderson) Still. Marvin attended Bellingham schools. He cherished his classmates and continued to go to his grade school and high school reunions. He graduated Bellingham High School in 1945 where he was the editor of the Shuksan yearbook and the captain of the tennis team. Marvin enlisted in the Navy after high school and was stationed in San Diego, CA until the end of the war. After leaving the Navy he entered the University of Washington. While at UW he joined the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, where he made many life-long friendships. Later in life, he was a member of the Alpha Signa Phi Fraternity advisory board. Marvin graduated from UW in 1950 with a degree in Management and Accounting. Marvin excelled in the insurance industry eventually finding a home with F. B. Beattie & Co. where he rose to Partner until his retirement. Upon retirement he spent much of his free time traveling with his wife Shirley. They eventually moved from Seattle to Arizona where he rekindled his love for tennis. He also found pleasure in reading, enjoyed a variety of sports, but what was closest to his heart was his family. He often remarked on how blessed he was to be a father and grandfather. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil David Still and Eva Elizabeth (Anderson) Still. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Balch) Still of thirty-five years, his three children; Sharon Paulson of Redmond, WA; Susan Still of Hoodsport, WA; and Steven (Amy) Still of Austin, TX and his stepdaughter Marilyn Davick of Chandler, AZ. Marvin is also survived by his five grandchildren, Trevor Paulson of North Bend, WA and Taylor, Zach, Allison and Kennedy Still of Austin, TX. He was greatly loved and respected and will be missed by all. Marvin's remains have been cremated and a private celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019