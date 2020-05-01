|
|
Cecile (Jolicoeur) Brissette
Cecile passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her beloved husband Fred. She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine (Jim) Miller, Linda Erdman and Alice (Youcef) Targui; son Fred G Brissette; four grandchildren, Jeff, Jamie, Kristie and Jeremy. Cecile was born October 29, 1926 in Pontiex, Saskatchewan Canada. She married Frederick Brissette May 7, 1949 in Winnipeg and moved to Seattle, Washington in 1960. They started A-1 Plumbing together and ran the business successfully for 33 years while raising 4 children. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and extended family and friends.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020