Cecile Evans Lindquist



Cecile Lindquist passed away on April 10, 2019. She was 82. The daughter of Cecil Guy Evans and Anne Marie Coles Evans, she spent her early years at the family's resort, Garland Mineral Springs. A graduate of Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington, Cecile enjoyed sailing with her family, weekends at the family beach house, and hosting large family gatherings.



Cecile and her husband, Reese, were married for 58 years before he passed away in 2016. They met at the UW and raised two sons, Mark and Brian, in the Mathews Beach neighborhood of Seattle. Brian passed away in 2010. Cecile will be missed by Mark, his wife, Chelsea, their daughter Sloane, Brian's wife Elizabeth, their son Jackson, and their daughter Evan. She is also survived by her sister, MaryAnne McGillivray, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws in the Evans and Lindquist families.



Cecile helped found the Northwest Center to provide education and employment for children and adults with disabilities. She was a principal writer and lobbyist for the Education for All Act of 1971, which required public schools to serve all children, including those with disabilities. Cecile helped draft a similar federal law. In 1975, the Education for All Handicapped Children Act passed, now known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Like its Washington State counterpart, IDEA ensured education for all.



For over 30 years Cecile worked at the Experimental Education Unit (EEU) at the UW, a school for children with and without disabilities, proving the benefits of inclusive education.



A memorial service will be held at the Mount Baker Community Club at 5:00pm on



Sunday, June 9, 2019.



Donations can be made to Northwest Center at



www.nwcenter.org/Cecile. Published in The Seattle Times from June 1 to June 2, 2019