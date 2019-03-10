|
Cecilia (Gleason) Sweeney
Born June 11, 1926 in Butte, Montana; died March 2, 2019 in Seattle.
Survived by her children, Terrence J. Sweeney (Victoria), Cecilia Sweeney Keith (Stephen), and Elizabeth A. Sweeney; her grandchildren Brenna Sweeney
Das (Kaustuva), Patrick
Sweeney (Alexandra), Caitlin Sweeney Sickau (William), Conor Sweeney (Camille Moniz-fiancee), Catherine and Theresa Keith; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death in 1994 by John E. Sweeney, her loving husband of 43 years; her parents Ruth and William Gleason; and her brother, James John Gleason.
Cecilia and John owned a hearing aid business for 30 years where they served clients in Western Montana. She moved to live with family in Seattle in 1994 when her beloved husband died. She was passionate about her family, her books and the family pets. She is deeply missed by her loving family.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated
Wednesday, March 13th at 11 AM
at Assumption Catholic Church
6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle 98105
Interment, Holyrood Cemetery
Remembrances may be made to in lieu of flowers.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019