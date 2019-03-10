Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia (Gleason) Sweeney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecilia (Gleason) Sweeney Obituary
Cecilia (Gleason) Sweeney

Born June 11, 1926 in Butte, Montana; died March 2, 2019 in Seattle.

Survived by her children, Terrence J. Sweeney (Victoria), Cecilia Sweeney Keith (Stephen), and Elizabeth A. Sweeney; her grandchildren Brenna Sweeney

Das (Kaustuva), Patrick

Sweeney (Alexandra), Caitlin Sweeney Sickau (William), Conor Sweeney (Camille Moniz-fiancee), Catherine and Theresa Keith; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death in 1994 by John E. Sweeney, her loving husband of 43 years; her parents Ruth and William Gleason; and her brother, James John Gleason.

Cecilia and John owned a hearing aid business for 30 years where they served clients in Western Montana. She moved to live with family in Seattle in 1994 when her beloved husband died. She was passionate about her family, her books and the family pets. She is deeply missed by her loving family.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated

Wednesday, March 13th at 11 AM

at Assumption Catholic Church

6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle 98105

Interment, Holyrood Cemetery

Remembrances may be made to in lieu of flowers.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now