Celeste Terese Boulanger Harnish
Celeste Harnish of Auburn, Washington, passed away peacefully on 14 January 2020, aged 65. Born to Rene and Annette Boulanger on 21 February 1954, she was the second of five children.
She was proud of her military career, joining the United States Navy in January 1974 and retiring honorably in January 1994. During her time in the navy she met her husband James, and spent 29 years of her life with him. In October 1994 she gave birth to their daughter Annette, who will forever be "my angel".
An extraordinarily talented woman, she was passionate about her quilting, sewing, gardening, hummingbirds, and horses. She was dedicated to the Kent United Methodist Church, which became her sanctuary during her decline in health. In her continual participation in countless church activities she gained the respect and friendship of the many people she cherished. Her strong faith and the loving fellowship she encountered there carried her through to the end.
As a para-educator for the Kent School District and Park Orchard Elementary, she worked with special needs children in first or second grade. This was a calling she loved; the children affected her deeply, as did the loving and caring staff. She retired from there in September 2019.
A loving mother and wife, her family and home were her life's purpose, always putting them ahead of herself. Survived by husband James, daughter Annette, sisters Michelle and Yvonne, brothers Jeff and Steve.
Interment will be at
Tahoma National Cemetery
on 31 January 2020, at 3:00 PM.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020