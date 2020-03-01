|
Celine Marie Cimino
Celine "CeCe" Cimino (Patricelli) passed away suddenly on February 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family; vivacious and vibrant to the end. Celine was a long time Mercer Is. resident where she was known for her years of primary school teaching, her Italian cooking and her radiant personality. Born in Seattle in 1939 to a large Italian family, Celine graduated HS from Holy Rosary in 1957, then Seattle Univ. in 1961. She married Michael Cimino and they raised two sons, Michael and Robert, on Mercer Island where she taught 1st and 2nd grades for over 25 years. Anyone who knew or worked with Celine could not help but be inspired by her youthful drive, fashion sense and passionate zest for company. Her children, grandchildren, large extended family and friends will miss her shining presence and unforgettable smile.
Funeral Services for Celine will
be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church Friday, March 6th at
11:00 am. There will be a Rosary
said prior to the mass at 10:20am.
Interment at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020