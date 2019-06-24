Cesilie A. Popich



Proud ninety year resident of West Seattle completed her gift of life on June 13, 2019.



Married high school sweetheart John Popich having four kids along the way....Rondi (Bill) Rocco (Donna) Vince and Tina (Brian). A happy life a difficult life, however she always shared her gifts of humor, intellect and the power of positive. Prolific athlete and talented story teller, beyond funny...Generous to a fault with her time and love. Not only wonderful mother, wife and friend she kept Kennedy Associates humming for ten years. So much appreciated they threw her retirement party at the top of the Columbia Tower and a trip around the world.



Grandkids Stacey, Alicia, Ashley, Andre, and Alexis with the great grands Nolan, Cecelia, Graham, Georgia and Kennedy providing bountiful amount of unconditional love.



There are so many layers to one's story a few brief sentences can never capture what or who we've been. For us mom you were nothing short of amazing, thank you with all our hearts. Published in The Seattle Times from June 24 to June 25, 2019